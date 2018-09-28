Image copyright IoMSPC Image caption The ferry firm provides services between Douglas and five ports in the UK and Ireland

Ferry users are being asked for their views on future ferry services for the Isle of Man, ahead of a new agreement being signed between the island's government and the service provider.

Tynwald wants to create a new agreement by May 2019 after a £124m government buy-out of the Steam Packet Company.

The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) consultation also wants to hear from the tourism sector and freight users.

The ferry firm provides between Douglas and five ports in the UK and Ireland.

A DoI spokesman said the first agreement was introduced in 1995 and gives the company almost exclusive use of the department's linkspan (the system that links the ferries and the dock) in return for "guarantees on the quality, price and reliability of ferry services".

"The views gathered will help lay down the future requirements of the Steam Packet Company for years to come", he added.

The buy-out saw the government take shares in the ferry firm, but it continues to run independently.

The consultation is due to run until 7 October.