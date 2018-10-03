Image copyright IoM Govt Image caption People on the Isle of Man vote who will represent them in the House of Keys every five years

Tynwald has rejected calls from an Isle of Man nationalist party to remove the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

To take up a seat in the Manx parliament, all new members must swear allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as the island's head of state.

Nationalist group Mec Vannin said it would not field candidates for the House of Keys while the oath remains.

Clerk of Tynwald Roger Phillips said there was "no need for change."

Mec Vannin has campaigned for Manx independence since 1962 but has only ever had a single MHK elected back in 1976.

Party chairman Mark Kermode said: "We haven't put up Keys' candidates for a number of years because we're republicans.

"They (Tynwald) won't change their position so it's them keeping us out not the other way around."

The Queen holds the title Lord of Mann - the Isle of Man's head of state

He added that his party had successfully stood in several local authority elections where they are not required to swear the oath.

Alternative oath

But he stated that his members were unwilling to tell "untruths" to get in to power.

Former minster Phil Gawne believes an "alternative oath should be available" and said "many in the last house were opposed to swearing allegiance to the British sovereign".

He said: "Various techniques were used to make the oath invalid such as obviously crossing fingers behind your back, holding the bible in the wrong hand, or swearing the allegiance in Manx to Queen Elspeth (queen of the fairies).

Mr Gawne added: "It's quite bizarre and outdated that in the 21st century we swear allegiance to someone else's monarch rather than say the Manx people we're supposed to represent".

Phil Gawne says an alternative oath should be available

A recent Positive Action Group meeting debated whether Mec Vannin should be considered a pressure group, not a political party, due to its lack of involvement in national elections.

Mr Gawne added: "If Mec Vannin are serious about becoming a significant political force they need to put forward credible policies and candidates at general and local elections."