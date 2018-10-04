Image copyright MNH Image caption Knox was Liberty's primary designer at the height of their success

The "sheer genius and immense talent" of designer Archibald Knox will feature in a new Isle of Man exhibition.

The Manx-born Liberty & Co designer established himself at the forefront of the English Art Nouveau movement at the turn of the 20th Century.

Archibald Knox: Artist, Designer, Teacher will feature clocks, silverware, pewter and jewellery.

Manx National Heritage said many of the items will be going on display on the island for the first time.

Image copyright iMuseum Image caption He was inspired by Norse and Celtic stone crosses

The show is being curated by the Archibald Knox Forum's Chris Hobdell, who said it would showcase the "breadth, depth, and sheer genius" of Knox's design work between 1898 and 1911.

He said: "I'm fascinated by the fact that on the Isle of Man, Knox is mainly known as a watercolour artist and teacher who did some metalwork designs but to the rest of the world Knox is known as the greatest of Liberty's designers.

"The Isle of Man has great potential to be known as Knox's birthplace and an international centre for his work and designs."

Curator for Social History at Manx National Heritage, Yvonne Cresswell, said: "The more I see, the more fascinated I am by the sheer range and variation in his work.

"I never cease to be amazed by the intricacy and beauty of his designs."

Knox's metalwork designs for Liberty & Co, with their distinctive interlace patterns, are seen as iconic examples of early 20th Century design.

The roots of his designs can be found in his fascination with the carved Norse and Celtic stone crosses that had surrounded him from childhood on the Isle of Man.

The exhibition runs until 13 January at the Manx Museum.