Image copyright Google Image caption The Mountain Road is used annually for the TT races and Manx Grand Prix

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car on the Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road.

Isle of Man Police said both vehicles were travelling in the same direction when they crashed near Windy Corner at about 15:30 BST on Wednesday.

A force spokesman said no other vehicles were involved and the car driver was not injured.

The 47-year-old local man is the fourth motorcyclist to have died on the road in 2018 outside of the TT races.

The road, which connects the towns of Ramsey and Douglas, was closed for several hours following the crash.

Appealing for witnesses, the force spokesman said the investigation into what happened was "ongoing".