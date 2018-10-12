Image copyright Manx Radio Image caption Waves and high winds have battered the Isle of Man coastline

Storm Callum has brought 60mph winds to the Isle of Man, causing flight and ferry cancellations and dangerous driving conditions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, with powerful gusts and heavy rain forecast along with a risk of flooding.

Some flights connecting Ronaldsway with Liverpool, Manchester and Dublin have been axed.

The Steam Packet Company's overnight boat from Heysham was also cancelled.

However, the company's 08:45 BST service sailed as scheduled and the 14:15 service was also expected to leave on time.

A spokesman said a decision on the Manannan service between Douglas and Liverpool will be made at 12:30.

Image caption Storm Callum has spread across the Atlantic

Police said they were experiencing "issues" on the roads due to the conditions, and advised people to "drive with caution".

A spokesman for the fire service said: "It's looking a bit grim for the next couple of days.

"Drive to the conditions, watch out for debris on the roads and clear drains of excess leaves to help prevent localised flooding."

The Isle of Man Post Office said it had not received any air or sea mail from the UK on Friday, but it was hoping deliveries would be completed on Saturday.

Heavy rain is expected to continue into Saturday with the yellow warning remaining in place until Sunday.