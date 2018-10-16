Image caption An area of the school was cordoned off on 11 October

A man found seriously injured on the grounds of an Isle of Man school remains in intensive care in the UK.

The 19-year-old from Douglas was found with serious head injuries in the early hours of Thursday at St Ninian's High School in the island's capital.

Police said he has been transferred to Walton Hospital in Liverpool, where his condition was described as "serious but stable".

The circumstances remain unclear and a police investigation is continuing.

An area of the school was cordoned off on while officers analysed the scene.

A spokeswoman for the school said it was "not a school incident".

Witnesses or anyone with information have been advised to contact police.