A former staff member at an Isle of Man children's home has denied indecently assaulting boys there.

Joseph Marshall, 82, of Sartfell Road in Douglas, pleaded not guilty to five indecent assaults on three boys at Knottfield between 1974 and 1982.

Mr Marshall is also accused of gross indecency and a further serious sexual offence, but did not enter pleas to those charges.

He was bailed and will appear again at Douglas courthouse on 18 December.

The court was told Mr Marshall had held a senior position at the home, which has since closed.