Image copyright Bonhams of Stafford Image caption The flask is hallmarked 'John Yates & Son, Birmingham'

A hip flask presented to the winner of one of the first Isle of Man TT races has been sold at auction for £25,000.

The silver flask was given to Birmingham's Harry 'Rem' Fowler after he won the twin-cylinder class in 1907.

The win, on a Norton motorcycle powered by a five horse power Peugeot engine, was the 25-year-old's first and only TT victory.

A spokesman for auctioneers Bonhams said in terms of TT memorabilia, "they do not come any more significant".

An engraving on the flask reveals it was presented to Fowler by the Birmingham Motor Cycle Club for the "best performance" by any member in 1907.

Bonham's said it had been bought by a private bidder.

Image copyright Bonhams Image caption Fowler was one of two winners at the inaugural TT, the other being Charlie Collier

Fowler was a skilled toolmaker by trade who had already competed in motorcycle trials before deciding to enter the inaugural TT.

Lacking a suitable machine, he purchased a Norton machine directly from the Bracebridge Street factory to use in the event.

He won the 10-lap dirt road race in four hours and 20 minutes on 28 May 1907, clocking an average speed of about 36mph (57km/h)

The race was one of two at the first TT event - the other, a single cylinder class run, was won by London's Charlie Collier.