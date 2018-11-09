Image copyright Butch Buttery Image caption The Ben-my-Chree operates the Douglas-to-Heysham route

Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been cancelled due to severe gales in the Irish Sea.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has cancelled its Douglas-to-Heysham service at 08:45 GMT, while the return crossing at 14:15 will also not run.

The Manx Met Office said wind speeds were forecast to rise throughout Friday and could reach 60mph (96km/h).

The Ben-my-Chree's later services to and from Lancashire are also subject to cancellation.

Passengers are advised to regularly check the operator's website for the latest information.

Several roads have also been closed on the Isle of Man due to standing water, with police asking motorists to drive with "extreme care".