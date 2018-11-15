Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Manxmen fought alongside British, American and Canadian troops

The "greatest amphibious assault ever mounted" will be the focal point of new commemorative Manx coins.

The two-pound pieces, featuring three key figures from World War Two, will be minted to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The reverse of the coins will feature Sir Winston Churchill, General Bernard Montgomery, and King George VI.

Each will be inscribed with a familiar phrase associated with the men.

Famous quotes

Sir Winston Churchill: "We shall never surrender"

General Bernard Montgomery: "Let us go forward to victory"

King George VI: "The great crusade sets forth"

The inscription will also feature the the Three Legs of Man.

Manx National Heritage social history curator Matthew Richardson said: "Manxmen served in every sphere and every theatre of the Second World War. D-Day, the greatest amphibious assault ever mounted, was no exception to this."

The D-Day landings took place in Normandy on 6 June 1944, and are considered one of the greatest triumphs by the Allied forces during the conflict.

Codenamed Operation Dynamo, the assault saw 156,000 troops land on the coast of France and led to the liberation of the whole of the northern part of the country.

The coins will be minted by Tower Mint, and a number of them will be released into general circulation in the Island next year by the Manx Treasury.

Versions in gold and silver will also be minted as collectors items.