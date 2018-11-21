Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Syrian refugees pictured arriving on the Isle of Bute in Scotland last year

The Manx parliament has rejected the possibility of accepting Syrian refugees on the Isle of Man by one vote.

The Tynwald motion was unanimously backed by the upper chamber, but was defeated in the House of Keys.

Daphne Caine MHK had called on politicians to investigate participating in the Syrian vulnerable persons resettlement scheme.

Mrs Caine had asked members to set up a committee to look into the issue.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said donating funds to the UN mission in the country was the "most effective and efficient way" to help.

Speaking after the vote, Mrs Caine said she was "disappointed" the motion was "so narrowly defeated".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Howard Quayle said aid helps people rebuild their lives "close to home"

The Syrian vulnerable persons resettlement scheme works with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to identify those most at risk and bring them to the UK.

Currently the crown dependencies of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man don't take refugees.

Mrs Caine said some on the island believed her motion was "political suicide", but politicians are not elected "just to make easy decisions".

She added she believed most people on the island were "horrified" by the plight of the Syrian people, and "would wish their parliament to assist in the best way possible".