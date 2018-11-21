Image copyright Roger W Smith Image caption Roger W Smith's small team makes 10 watches a year in the Isle of Man

A master watchmaker from Bolton has received his OBE from Prince Charles.

Roger W Smith is one of a handful of watchmakers in the world to master all 32 unique trades needed to make a watch by hand from raw materials.

Mr Smith, who has been making watches on the Isle of Man for 20 years, was recognised for outstanding services to the trade.

He said: "I hope it will help our continued efforts to put Britain back on the global watchmaking map."

Mr Smith moved to the Isle of Man in 1998 to work with Dr George Daniels, who he describes as the "greatest horologist of all time".

He worked closely with Dr Daniels until his death in 2011 at the age of 85.

Mr Smith and his small team make ten watches a year in his studio.

His creations are described by industry experts as "works of mechanical art" and are worth more than £100,000 each.

The 48-year-old said he was "hugely honoured" to receive his OBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

"Not only is this a proud moment for me and my family, but I hope that this recognition will help our continued efforts to put Britain back on the global watchmaking map."

The British Horological Institute's educational officer Alan Burtost said Mr Smith is one of the finest watchmakers in the world.

He said: "Roger learnt from the best watchmaker in history and through his own commitment and determination has actually improved upon some of Dr Daniel's techniques.

"His works are beyond exquisite. They are some of the finest watches being made anywhere in the world today."