Image copyright IOM Police Image caption Police regularly seize quantities of drugs at the island's port

Drug seizures in the Isle of Man have risen almost three-fold over the past three years, new data has revealed.

Figures from the island's chief constable show "record amounts" of Class A and B substances were recovered during the 2017-18 financial year.

Police said the street value of the drugs came to nearly £900,000.

Amphetamine seizures saw the biggest spike, increasing from a street value of £62 three years ago to between £2,190 and £3,285.

The figures emerged in Chief Constable Gary Roberts' annual report, which looked at changes since 2015-16.

The overall street value of drugs in that financial year was just over £300,000.

Image copyright IOM Police Image caption Police dogs are regularly used in drugs searches

Cocaine also saw a large increase, with the street value of seizures increasing from £26,756 in 2015-16 to between £92,862 and £130,007.

The number of cannabis plants seized increased by 58%, and the amount of prepared cannabis confiscated almost trebled.

Graham Clucas, of trauma support charity Quing, said people "should be concerned" about the rise.

He added: "What we should be asking is why our society is taking more drugs - both prescribed and illicit - and not dealing with the root cause.

"We are reacting to a symptom rather than proactively dealing with the root cause."

Chief Constable Roberts said the rise in seizures was a sign of "increased police activity, which is often a sign of police effectiveness".