Man seriously injured in suspected Douglas assault
- 27 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old man from the Isle of Man has been seriously injured in a suspected assault in Douglas, police said.
The teenager, from the north of the island, sustained serious head injuries in the early hours of Sunday.
A spokesperson said the "incident of disorder" had occurred in St Georges Walk.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact the force.