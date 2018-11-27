Image copyright Google Image caption The suspected assault happened in the island's capital

A 19-year-old man from the Isle of Man has been seriously injured in a suspected assault in Douglas, police said.

The teenager, from the north of the island, sustained serious head injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

A spokesperson said the "incident of disorder" had occurred in St Georges Walk.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact the force.