Image copyright Mike radcliffe photography Image caption Huge waves were photographed on Tuesday, with conditions expected to worsen throughout Wednesday

Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and the UK have been cancelled due to severe gales in the Irish Sea.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has axed two crossings between Douglas and Heysham in Lancashire.

The Manx Met Office has had an amber weather warning in place since Tuesday afternoon, with gusts expected to reach 60mph (95km/h).

Some flights connecting the Isle of Man and Dublin have also been cancelled due to the poor conditions.

Passengers have been advised to regularly check the ferry operator's website for the latest information.

Image copyright Butch Buttery Image caption The Ben-my-Chree operates the Douglas-to-Heysham route

Met Office forecaster Stuart Davison said: "Strong to gale force winds coinciding with high tide will see the overtopping of waves with significant debris in exposed areas."

Police are urging motorists to drive with care.