Image caption James England had basic medical training but was cleared of impersonating a paramedic

A TT marshal accused of attempting to impersonate a paramedic during the race event has been cleared.

James Steven England, of Bradford, was alleged to have made the claim at the scene of a high-speed crash at the races earlier this year.

The 53-year-old denied impersonating a health care professional at Douglas courthouse.

The court heard he had basic medical training, but race officials raised concerns about the nature of his role.

Prosecutor Barry Swaine said Mr England had registered as a "novice marshal", but his application to join a team of medics was refused because he did not have the appropriate qualifications.

"Alarm bells" were then raised by officials when an "extra paramedic" appeared at several practice sessions, the court heard.

Mr England had also worn a green medical outfit with sewn-on badges, and had helped carry injured racer Steve Mercer to an air ambulance.

Mr Mercer was critically injured in the crash with a safety car but has since improved and is now stable.

Image copyright IOMTT Image caption Mr England was said to have helped carry injured rider Steve Mercer to an air ambulance

However, while Deputy High Bailiff Jane Hughes labelled his behaviour "totally inappropriate", she said there was no case to answer.

There was no suggestion he had done anything inappropriate, she said.

Mrs Hughes said her decision was in "no way a criticism" of the police or prosecution.

After the hearing, Mr England said he had travelled to the Isle of Man from West Yorkshire with the intention of using his basic medical training to help people.

He said: "I've never held myself to be a paramedic. I've always declared myself to be an emergency medical technician.

"I am qualified. I've got the registrations to prove it. So I've done nothing wrong and I've stood my ground all the way."

Despite his acquittal, the TT Marshals Association said Mr England had been removed from their database and would not be allowed to marshal at future events.