Douglas lifeboat assists after fears car had fallen over cliffs
- 30 November 2018
The Douglas lifeboat was launched in stormy conditions on Thursday after fears a car had gone over a cliff.
Crews searched the waters' edge from Douglas Head to Port Sodrick shortly after 23:00 GMT.
The all-weather lifeboat Marine Engineer assisted the coastguard after the car was suspected of going missing from Marine Drive.
After an 18-minute search, the vehicle was located elsewhere and crews returned to their bases.