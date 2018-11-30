Image copyright RNLI/Michael Howland Image caption The crew of the RNLI lifeboat 'Marine Engineer' went out in rough seas

The Douglas lifeboat was launched in stormy conditions on Thursday after fears a car had gone over a cliff.

Crews searched the waters' edge from Douglas Head to Port Sodrick shortly after 23:00 GMT.

The all-weather lifeboat Marine Engineer assisted the coastguard after the car was suspected of going missing from Marine Drive.

After an 18-minute search, the vehicle was located elsewhere and crews returned to their bases.