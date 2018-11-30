Image caption Dr George Daniels' co-axial escapement mechanism is now licensed to Omega

The work of "pioneer" watchmaker George Daniels has been celebrated by some of the world's finest horologists in London.

Dr Daniels was responsible for advancements in watch-making during his 60-year career.

The annual George Daniels lecture was set up by City, University of London following his death aged 85 in 2011.

Born in London, Dr Daniels spent much of his life in the Isle of Man, where he based his studio.

Professor Ken Grattan, City's George Daniels Professor of Scientific Instrumentation, said Dr Daniels had maintained a bond with the institution throughout his career.

Dr Daniels' best-known invention was the co-axial escapement, which delivers higher accuracy over longer periods of time.

The mechanism has been described as one of the most important developments in watch-making for 250 years.