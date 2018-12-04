Image caption Male and female prisoners never come into contact with each other at the Isle of Man prison

The Manx government has dismissed reports that a documentary about the island's prison will resemble a Love Island-style reality show, claiming it will feature "serious" content.

Some reports said the fly-on-the-wall series would follow inmates' love lives and "chart their romances and clashes".

The programme will feature the jail in Jurby and the probation service.

A government spokeswoman said: "There are no opportunities for male and female prisoners to mix."

She added: "This is a serious documentary. To portray it in this manner shows a complete lack of respect to victims and those who contributed to the making of the documentary."

Producers are yet to confirm broadcast dates for the ITV series, which was filmed between June and September.

The BBC has asked ITV and the production company behind the series to comment.