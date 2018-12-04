Image caption The Isle of Man Post Office this year made a loss for the first time in its history

Postal workers in the Isle of Man have voted in favour of taking strike action in the run-up to Christmas.

The Communication Workers' Union (CWU) confirmed 93% of its members had backed taking industrial action over changes to benefits and deliveries.

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger described the support for action as "unprecedented".

Isle of Man Post Office said it had a "robust contingency plan" in place.

The CWU confirmed a two-day walk out would take place on 13 and 14 December.

Image copyright CWU Image caption Mr Pullinger will now take the result of the ballot to the CWU executive

Ahead of the ballot, Mr Pullinger said the proposals represented the most "horrific" cuts to service and conditions he had ever seen.

The proposed changes include reduced pension benefits and pay for new starters, and a reduction in postal deliveries in the island.

Of the 212 workers represented by the union, 91% took part in the ballot.