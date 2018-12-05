Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The formal regulations on drones will replace guidance already in place

Flying drones over Isle of Man Prison will be banned within weeks, the government has said.

The restrictions, which will apply to unmanned aircraft weighing under 20kg, will begin on 1 January.

A ban on flying the aircraft in the vicinity of Isle of Man Airport will also be introduced.

The island's deputy director of civil aviation Colin Gill said the ban near the airport was to "protect the safety of aviation and the general public".

The formal regulations will replace guidance already in place.

Drones weighing more then 20kg are currently regulated in the same way as normal aircraft.