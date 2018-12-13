Image copyright Courtesy Sotheby’s Image caption The unique clocks date back to the early 1900s and the designs were partly inspired by Manx culture

A collection of "beautiful" clocks designed by celebrated Isle of Man artist Archibald Knox has sold for over £250,000 pounds in a New York auction.

The timepieces were described as "the most comprehensive and significant assemblage of Liberty clocks" seen for three decades.

The pewter and silver clocks date back to the early 1900s, when the Manx-born artist worked for the design house.

Some of the clock designs also show signs of Japanese influence.

One of the most notable pieces was a "Magnus" clock, named after the Isle of Man medieval king Magnus Olaffsson, which sold for $65,000 (£52,000).

Many of Knox's designs were inspired by the Manx crosses and standing stones, which feature a combination of Nordic and Celtic engravings.

Seen as a pioneer of the art nouveau movement, Knox's work is sought after by collectors world-wide.

Knox expert Dr Stephen Martin described the collection as "the most comprehensive and significant assemblage of Liberty clocks that I have seen in my thirty years of involvement with this period of decorative arts".

The lots were part of the Talmor collection, which was auctioned by Sotheby's in New York.