Ancient Manx words bring ABC book to life

Image caption Vicky Webb said she wanted eight-month-old Evelyn to be inspired by language

An illustrator has designed a book using Manx words to both help children learn the alphabet and keep the ancient Manx language alive.

Vicky Webb, 31, and Manx husband Dylan wanted daughter Evelyn and other children to grow up "connected to their unique identity and culture".

Mrs Webb, from Kent, illustrated the book and chose words with children and non-Manx-speaking adults in mind.

Isle of Man culture organisation Culture Vannin published the book.

Image copyright VW Image caption The choice of words was made with children and non-Manx-speaking adults in mind

Image copyright VW Image caption Muc (pronounced Muck) is Manx for pig

In 2009, the Isle of Man's native language was declared "officially extinct" by Unesco, but now more people are using it.

Culture Vannin's Dr Breesha Maddrell said about 2,000 adults speak Manx and more than 1,000 children learn it at school.

Mrs Webb, who moved to the Isle of Man in 2013, said she was inspired when reading Eric Carle's The Hungry Caterpillar to her daughter.

She said: "The Isle of Man is a special place and its language is a key part of that - I wanted my Evelyn to grow up and speak her ancestors' tongue."

Image copyright VW Image caption Partan (pronounced PART-an) is Manx for crab

The book starts with A for 'arran' (bread) and B for 'bainney' (milk) but ends with Y as the Manx alphabet does not feature the letters X and Z.

It comes with a full pronunciation guide and translation.

Mrs Webb said: "All the illustrations were done with Evelyn on my lap or between her naps. We had so much fun together."

Culture Vannin spokesperson James Franklin said the book was a "wonderful way to engage young children" whilst giving them their "first taste of Man".

Image copyright crumpets and crabsticks Image caption Some of the Kent designer's previous works feature Manx road signs

