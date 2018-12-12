Image caption Manx Radio started broadcasting in the Isle of Man in 1964

Plans for a radical shake-up of public service broadcasting in the Isle of Man have been put on hold for a month.

Politicians debated measures put forward by a parliamentary committee, which included asking the BBC to pay for Manx Radio.

The three-and-a-half-hour debate saw five amendments put forward by members.

After the sitting, the committee's chairman Alex Allinson MHK said the plans "obviously hadn't got the backing" of politicians.

The proceedings were halted when one of the amendments, which would throw out all 11 of the committee's recommendations, divided the Manx parliament.

The plans will be brought back at the January sitting of Tynwald, when the House of Keys and Legislative Council will vote together as one body.

Ahead of Tuesday's sitting, concerns were raised by the Public Media Alliance, which said some of the recommendations could "undermine" the independence of public service broadcasting on the island.

Dr Allinson said that while he would "stand by" his committee's report, he hoped the vote in January would "draw a line" under the subject.