Postal workers in the Isle of Man have agreed to hold no further strike action before Christmas ahead of more talks over a pay and pensions dispute.

More than 200 staff held a two-day walk out this week over the Manx government's planned changes to conditions of employment.

Despite "emotions running high", the Communication Workers' Union said no further strikes were planned in 2018.

Talks with the Isle of Man Post Office are set to continue in January.

Post office chief executive Simon Kneen said they were "frustrated" that the talks had not reached "a satisfactory solution".

The CWU's Terry Pullinger said: "Emotions are running extremely high" and added that workers were "hoping a break will allow some common sense to prevail".

The proposed changes include reduced pension benefits and pay for new starters, and a reduction in postal deliveries in the island.

The post office made a loss for the first time in its history over the 2017-2018 financial year.

Bosses have said mail volumes had halved in the past 10 years, while the use of postal services is falling at an average of 7% a year.