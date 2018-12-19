Image copyright David Kneale Image caption Douglas has the highest number of public sector houses in the island

People living in public sector houses on the Isle of Man will see their rent rise by 2.1% from April 2018.

The Department of Infrastructure announced the rise after consulting the island's 16 housing authorities.

Infrastructure minister Ray Harmer said it will see tenants pay an extra £1.22 to £2.06 a week and the impact had been considered "very deeply".

Onchan Commissioners had said rents should be frozen, stating it was "time to stop inflicting further hardship".

Douglas Council, which also took part in the consultation, had recommended a 4.7% increase, to help pay for maintenance of its houses.

Councillor Claire Wells said that without a significant increase, the council was "not always able to do all we need or want to do in order to get our stock to a level we would be happy with".

Mr Harmer said the department hoped the "less than inflationary increase strikes the correct balance as it reflects the view of most of the local authorities".

The rise will bring in an extra £600,000 in rental income to housing authorities, with the total rental income for 2018-19 expected to be £27.6m.