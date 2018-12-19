Image copyright IOM Government Image caption Gemma visited the ward on Tuesday to hand out Christmas gifts

A girl who won a £100 shopping voucher but decided she was "too old" for toys has spent it on Christmas gifts for a children's ward.

Gemma Kerruish, 11, won the gift token at the opening of The Entertainer store in Douglas on 1 December.

But instead of spending it on herself, she decided to share her good luck with children who will be in Noble's Hospital over the festive period.

Senior ward sister Karen Smith said her generosity was "really special".

The Manx schoolgirl decided to make the donation because she felt she did not need toys "for myself, because I don't play [with them] any more".

'So touched'

Her teachers were so impressed by her actions that they matched her donation with £100 from her school's charity fund, allowing her to buy even more gifts.

Visiting the ward on Tuesday, Gemma said she was "super delighted" and "so excited" to hand out the gifts.

She said she hoped her gesture would inspire other children to do the same, adding that her favourite moment had been when she gave a teddy to a child "who grabbed hold and squeezed it so tight with a huge smile".

Image copyright IOM Government Image caption Gemma won the voucher on the opening day of a new store in Douglas

Ms Smith said staff at the hospital had been "so touched by Gemma's desire to help children less fortunate than herself".

"Winning a voucher is a thrill and most children would enjoy choosing presents for themselves - but Gemma's decided to treat others," she said.

"To see a child give toys to other children at Christmas [is] really special."