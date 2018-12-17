Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Man arrested after Land Rover crashes into play park

  • 17 December 2018
Cronk y Berry primary school Image copyright Jayne Kelly
Image caption The play ground is next to Cronk y Berry primary school

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a children's play park in the Isle of Man.

Police were called at about 12:20 GMT on Sunday after the black Land Rover drove through a metal fence and into the park, which is next to a school.

The play park is next to Cronk y Berry School but belongs to Douglas Borough Council.

Police confirmed a 35-year-old man had been arrested, and that nobody was injured.

A police spokesman declined to detail which offences the man was held on suspicion of, adding that an investigation was at an early stage.

Witnesses are urged to contact police headquarters.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites