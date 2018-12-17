Image copyright Jayne Kelly Image caption The play ground is next to Cronk y Berry primary school

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a children's play park in the Isle of Man.

Police were called at about 12:20 GMT on Sunday after the black Land Rover drove through a metal fence and into the park, which is next to a school.

The play park is next to Cronk y Berry School but belongs to Douglas Borough Council.

Police confirmed a 35-year-old man had been arrested, and that nobody was injured.

A police spokesman declined to detail which offences the man was held on suspicion of, adding that an investigation was at an early stage.

Witnesses are urged to contact police headquarters.