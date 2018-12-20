Image copyright IOM Gov Image caption The Bowl is used for some of the biggest matches in Manx football

The Isle of Man's national football stadium has been closed on safety grounds after it suffered structural damage during the recent gales.

A routine inspection discovered problems with columns that support the canopy over the spectator seating area.

Bosses said the stadium would remain shut "until engineers have carried out safety work" in the New Year.

A National Sports Centre spokesman said a "full structural evaluation" was needed, together with "repair options".

No estimate has been given about how long the stadium will have to remain closed.

Ten bookings will be affected, including the Railway Cup Final scheduled for 26 December.

The traditional Boxing Day match will now be played at Ballafletcher in Douglas.

Other bookings have been offered the chance to move to the National Sports Centre's artificial turf pitches or other grounds around the island.