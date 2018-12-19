Winter fuel bonus to be paid to 2,300 'vulnerable' people on Isle of Man
About 2,300 vulnerable people will receive a £300 winter fuel payment in January to help with heating costs.
The Manx Treasury said about half of the "winter bonus" recipients were pensioners, for whom it will make a "real difference".
Those eligible do not need to make a claim and the money will be paid alongside their regular benefits.
People with disabilities and those who receive means-tested income support also qualify for the payment.
A Treasury spokesperson said the money will be paid "principally to, or in respect of, people who are disabled or incapacitated for work for over a year".
The additional payments will cost the Treasury about £700,000.
It is not payable to people living in care homes, hotels or guest houses.