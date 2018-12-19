Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Winter fuel bonus to be paid to 2,300 'vulnerable' people on Isle of Man

  • 19 December 2018
Row of cottages under snow Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The payments will cost the Manx government about £700,000

About 2,300 vulnerable people will receive a £300 winter fuel payment in January to help with heating costs.

The Manx Treasury said about half of the "winter bonus" recipients were pensioners, for whom it will make a "real difference".

Those eligible do not need to make a claim and the money will be paid alongside their regular benefits.

People with disabilities and those who receive means-tested income support also qualify for the payment.

A Treasury spokesperson said the money will be paid "principally to, or in respect of, people who are disabled or incapacitated for work for over a year".

The additional payments will cost the Treasury about £700,000.

It is not payable to people living in care homes, hotels or guest houses.

