Image copyright Police/Manx Scenes Image caption The cathedral's dean said the "petty and mindless" damage has been "relentless"

The Isle of Man's only cathedral has been forced to install security cameras following a "relentless spate of vandalism", the dean has said.

Vandalism at Cathedral Isle of Man, which is next door to Peel police station, ranges from sprayed graffiti on sculptures to damaged furniture.

The cathedral's dean, the Very Reverend Nigel Godfrey, said much of the damage was "petty and mindless".

He said there was no other option but to set up a security camera system.

"The vandalism is being carried out by a limited number of people but on a relentless scale - it's pathetic," said Mr Godfrey.

"It's not very significant but it just causes a lot of trouble.

"We're going backwards spending money and time on this, when we want to be making improvements and going forwards at the cathedral."

Image caption A labyrinth in the grounds symbolises the path to God

A multimillion-pound campaign in recent years has aimed to develop the cathedral and its grounds.

It has seen the installation of a "prayer labyrinth" created in Indonesia, several new sculptures, and extensive work to gardens.

The cathedral is the mother church of the Diocese of Sodor and Man - the smallest in the Church of England.

Anyone with information about any of the vandal attacks is asked to call the police in Peel.