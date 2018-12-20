Image caption The chief minister did not specify which fruits could be in short supply

A no deal Brexit could see the Isle of Man face a shortage of fresh fruit, the Manx government has said.

In a statement, the chief minister said securing supplies of fuel, medicines and food to the island have been the focus ahead of a UK vote on the issue.

Howard Quayle said he was "confident" the island was "as fully prepared" as it could be.

However, he said there may be "shortages" of fresh foods brought from the European Union, including fruit.

Image copyright IOM Gov Image caption Howard Quayle said Brexit was a "unfolding and complex issue"

Mr Quayle said the supply of all other foods, which come from central UK depots, would be "business as usual".

He also said petrol, central heating oil and gas, which are supplied to the island from outside the EU, would not be affected and the supply of medicines from the UK had been "factored in as part of the UK planning".

The island has negotiated with the UK government to be treated the same way as that country by the EU if no settlement is agreed.

Mr Quayle said that in "many areas", there was "unlikely to be any direct impact on the Isle of Man", adding that the interests of the island had been "strongly represented in discussions with the UK Government on a number of issues and in respect of both a Deal and No Deal outcome".

The Isle of Man is not a member of the EU, but is a party to trade agreements with EU states through its relationship with the UK.