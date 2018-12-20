Image copyright Dave Kneale Image caption Langness is the only place in the British Isles which is home to the lesser mottled grasshopper

Vandalism at an island beauty spot has been condemned after trip wires were laid and dog poo smeared on a padlock.

The manager of holiday cottages at Langness said a gate in the area had been locked because drivers had also been "using the land as a race track".

The recent episodes are the latest in a long-running dispute over public access to the land.

The Langness peninsula is an area of special scientific interest.

As well as being home to a lighthouse and holiday cottages, the area in the south of the island is used to graze sheep and cattle.

In a post on social media, Wendi Keggin warned of the dangers of accessing the area at night after "idiots" laid nylon strings across footpaths.

Ms Keggin also said a combination lock on the gate had been "filled in with dog muck".

Malew Parish Commissioners said the board condemned the "mindless" pranks.

A spokesman added: "Langness is a beautiful part of the island that should be enjoyed by everyone using the public rights of way.

"However, it is also private property and this should be respected."

Police said they were "aware of some previous issues at that location" but the most recent incidents had not been reported to them.