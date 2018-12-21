Image copyright Bus Vannin Image caption The alleged assault happened in the area of Governors Road in Onchan

A man has pleaded guilty to a drunken attack on a bus driver on the Isle of Man.

Anthony Scaddan, from Ramsey, launched the assault on a bus near Onchan at 22:00 GMT on 13 December, Douglas Courthouse heard.

The 25-year-old also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and causing criminal damage. He was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 15 January.

IOM Transport said the driver was not badly injured in the "rare" incident.

The BBC understands the driver was struck in the side of the head, but no further details about the nature of the attack have been released.