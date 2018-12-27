Image caption Nine crossings between Douglas and Heysham have been affected

Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and the UK are to be disrupted amid a build-up of silt.

The Steam Packet Company said nine Ben-my-Chree crossings would depart earlier than scheduled from Sunday to Thursday due to silt in Heysham, Lancashire.

Increased silt, which can be linked to weather conditions, can make waterways shallow and in extreme cases cause boats to run aground.

Passengers have been advised to check timetables for the latest information.