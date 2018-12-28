Image caption Swimmer Charlotte Atkinson narrowly missed out on a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Nominations for the 2018 Isle of Man Sports Awards have opened.

Enduro motorcyclist Jamie McCanney and swimmer Charlotte Atkinson won the sportsman and sportswoman of the year accolades at last year's event.

The nominations for the 11 categories close on 31 January with the awards ceremony taking place on 4 April at the Villa Marina in Douglas.

Nominees must be Manx-born or have lived on the island for at least two years.