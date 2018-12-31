Image copyright Arterra/ Getty Images Image caption Vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes are subject to an annual roadworthiness test

New regulations for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) will make the Isle of Man's roads "safer", the chair of the Road Transport Licensing Committee (RTLC) has said.

The new rules will require haulage firms to carry out daily visual checks of their vehicles, and keep strict maintenance records.

On-island HGV operators will also have to formally register with the RTLC.

The new regulations will be phased in from 1 January 2019.

When they were approved by Tynwald earlier this year, Brendan O'Friel said the new regulatory regime was "long overdue".

Vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes are already subject to an annual roadworthiness test.

The Road Transport Regulations 2018 will require all commercial operators and their HGVs to be subject to adequate maintenance, inspection, parking and conformity with road traffic law.

Snow ploughs, gritters, works trucks, farm vehicles and breakdown trucks are all exempt.

The Road Transport Act was introduced in 2002, giving the RTLC powers to regulate public passenger vehicles, including taxis and coaches.

The new rules applying to the use of HGVs for the transport of goods were not approved until July this year.

At the time, chair of the island's Road Transport Association, Stephen Broad, said the potential impact of the regulations would only be seen in time.

Writing in Manx Life, Mr O'Friel said: "A minority of operators may have to improve their maintenance standards. This will reduce any existing risk to the public.

"Change and improvement takes time but the public can be assured that standards are set to rise," he added.

"The island's roads will be safer."