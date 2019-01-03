Image copyright MNH/British Library Image caption The Chronicles of the Kings of Mann and the Isles were last loaned to the island in 2013

A Manx politician has called for "the most important" surviving Isle of Man medieval manuscript to be returned to the island.

The Chronicles of the Kings of Mann and the Isles is a Latin document recording early Manx history.

At this year's Illiam Dhone ceremony, Bill Henderson MLC called for the Manx government to "rescue" the document from the British Library.

The manuscript passed into private hands when Rushen Abbey closed in 1540.

It became part of the Cotton library, which was one of the foundation collections of the British Museum when it was established in 1753.

'Permanent loan'

Mr Henderson said: "There must be something we can do to rescue our Chronicles of Mann, the most important historical and cultural Manx artefact.

"We need to do more, I for one will be continuing this call with other Tynwald members," he added.

Daphne Caine MHK, who attended the ceremony, said: "I can see no reason why the manuscript cannot be held here in the island on permanent loan, where it means something to the people."

Image copyright MNH Image caption A copy of the manuscript is on display in the medieval gallery at the Manx Museum

The document is bound together with a number of other historical works which are largely unrelated to the Isle of Man.

It has been displayed four times in the island, most recently at the Manx Museum in 2013, on loan from the British Library.

Manx National Heritage has previously said it would welcome the chance to house the document on an ongoing basis.

Director Edmund Southworth said trustees "would be happy to support any initiatives undertaken by the Isle of Man Government in relation to the future of the Chronicles".

The British Library has a legal obligation to care for its foundation collections, and a permanent loan or transfer of ownership of the items would require a change in UK law.

Image caption The annual Illiam Dhone ceremony takes place at Hango Hill in Castletown

Mr Henderson made the comments while giving a speech at the annual Illiam Dhone ceremony, held to commemorate the death of Manx martyr William Christian.

Known as Illiam Dhone or Dark-haired William, Christian surrendered the island to the Parliamentarians in 1651 during the English civil war, and was executed for treason about 10 years later.

The annual ceremony was revived by Mec Vannin and the Celtic League in 1979, and sees speeches delivered in English and Manx, followed by the laying of a wreath.

It takes place at Hango Hill in Castletown, the spot where Christian was killed by a firing squad in 1663.