Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Bill Malarkey MHK said those caught were putting others at "incredible risk"

There was a sharp rise in the number of drink and drug-driving arrests in the Isle of Man in the run-up to Christmas, according to newly released statistics.

Police arrested 23 people suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during December 2018.

In December 2016 there seven arrests, while 14 drivers were held during the same month in 2017.

Police stopped 349 vehicles during this year's road safety campaign. Eight of the 23 have so far been charged.

A further 11 have been released on bail as inquiries continue, while four were released without charge.

The ages of those arrested ranged from 17 to 66.

'Silly decisions'

Home Affairs Minister Bill Malarkey said: "It's extremely disappointing to see that there are still some people who make the decision to [drive while unfit through alcohol and/or drugs], putting the lives of themselves and others at incredible risk."

During the campaign, 59 drivers were also issued with defect rectification forms for faults with their vehicles.

Sgt Jamie Tomlinson of the Roads Policing Unit said the rise in arrests was down to more officers being involved in the 2018 clampdown.

He said: "It is apparent that drivers of all ages are not heeding our warnings and are still willing to take the risk.

"We take drink-driving extremely seriously because people just don't seem to be learning," he added.

"They're making silly decisions, and they're being caught, and we will continue to try and catch them."