Image caption The shells were found in the garden of a house during renovation work

The discovery two World War Two explosives in the garden of a house on the Isle of Man led to the evacuation of several nearby homes.

The items, described as "old shells" by police, were found by workmen in Watterson Lane in Douglas.

A police spokesman said the MOD had confirmed there was no danger to the public and the devices would be removed on Tuesday.

A 100m cordon was set up and officers planned to stay in the area overnight.

Isle of Man Constabulary said it would contact residents to let them know if they needed to leave their homes.

The force said a maximum of 54 homes would be affected, although some were currently empty due to construction work.

Image caption Workman Kieran Dunn was on the site when the shells were uncovered

Kieran Dunn, who was on site when the items were uncovered, said: "We were just working away this morning and my mate came across these two big shells.

"We didn't really think much of it until our site manager came up and told us to step away.

"Then the police came and they told us to get away, it's an explosive."