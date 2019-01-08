Image caption The new oncology unit will be in the main hospital building but have its own entrance

A new chemotherapy facility on the Isle of Man will give cancer patients a "better experience", said the island's health minister.

The new oncology unit at Noble's Hospital will have its own entrance, to increase privacy, as well as providing 10 separate chemotherapy stations.

The purpose-built centre is set to open in the summer, costing £738,626.

Health minister David Ashford MHK said the work would create an "excellent facility".

"It's going to be a much better area and experience for patients, and for staff working in the area as well," he added.

The majority of funding for the new oncology unit has been donated by the Eric and Marion Scott Trust.

Funding has also been received for a dedicated room for young adult patients from charity Bridge the Gap.

'Delighted'

The existing facility, based in the Newlands building on the Noble's site, has six stations which are in one mixed bay.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association said: "We are delighted that work has now started on the new oncology unit and the purpose-built unit will provide better facilities for patients and greatly improve their overall experience."

Ward five, which had been used to treat elderly patients, closed in February 2018.

At the time, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said treating older patients at other facilities would save the department £480,000 a year in agency fees for nursing staff.