Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hawk said he would love to come and skate the Castletown skate park when it's built

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk has backed a project to build a skate park in Castletown on the Isle of Man.

The 50-year-old from California completed the first documented 900 degree spin and is one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.

In a video posted online, Hawk said he was donating a signed deck to help with fundraising efforts.

So far, £150,000 has been raised to replace the existing facility with a concrete bowl in the town.

Castletown commissioners and the Manx Lottery Trust have each put it in £50,000 with the remainder raised by the Castletown Parks charity.

Image copyright Other Image caption The project has received a £50,000 from the Manx Lottery Trust

Commissioner Jimmy Cubbon, who is driving the project, said he was "speechless" at Hawk's support.

"Raising the funds has taken more than five years. We've had to jump so many hurdles so, for a legend of the sport to reach out, is incredible."

In his video, the Californian said he would love to visit the Isle of Man to skate the new park and wished everyone luck.

A spokesperson for Isle of Man skateboarding (ISB) said they were delighted that he was backing the project.

ISB's Kristian Edwards said: "Tony Hawk is a living legend and everybody is totally stoked he has shown support for Castletown skate park.

Image copyright Tony Hawk Image caption In the USA, Tony Hawk helps to build skate parks in underprivileged areas

"He has helped give this project the hype it deserves."

The skateboard deck is also signed by world famous skaters Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen.

Mr Cubbon said he hoped it would remain in the community and could help secure additional facilities like lights.

Work on the new skate park is expected to begin in March.

Work on a separate £195,000 skate park in Douglas will also begin this summer.