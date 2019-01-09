Image copyright Simon Morris Image caption The items, described as "old shells" by police are believed to from WW2

A specialist team from the Royal Navy have safely removed two World War Two explosives from an Isle of Man garden.

The items, described as "old shells" by police, were found by workmen in the rear garden of a property on Johnny Watterson Lane in Douglas on Monday.

The discovery of the five-inch (13cm) shells led to the evacuation of 54 nearby homes with Civil Defence teams guarding the scene.

Police said there was "no risk to the public" and thanked residents.

Workman Kieran Dunn said: "We were just working away this morning and my mate came across these two big shells.

"We didn't really think much of it until our site manager came up and told us to step away.

"Then the police came and they told us to get away, it's an explosive."