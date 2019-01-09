Image copyright Google Image caption The next local authority general election in the Isle of Man will be held in 2020

A second by-election has been called to fill a local government vacancy on the Isle of Man after an initial appeal failed to attract a single candidate.

The position was first advertised in November after a Lonan ward member in Garff, Stewart Clague, stood down.

If more than one person now throws his or her hat into the ring, a by-election will be held on 7 February.

The Garff local authority has three wards - Laxey, Lonan and Maughold - each with three representatives.

Formerly called independent boards, the three wards were amalgamated into one authority in 2016.

A drop-in session has been organised for Wednesday, with board members and officers available to answer questions about the authority's work.

'Greater reward'

The Commissioners said: "There are often hard decisions to make, and, as a local authority member it's undoubted that you'll find yourself having to accept and be open to critical comments.

"There is a greater reward, and you'll have the chance to make a difference to your community, working to ensure services are delivered efficiently and that new projects and other improvements are made for the benefit of all."

At the general election in 2016, 13 of the island's 22 local authorities failed to attract enough candidates to fill the seats available, including Garff's Lonan Ward.

Local authority members in the Isle of Man are not paid a salary for their positions, but can claim an attendance allowance for meetings.