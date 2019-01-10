Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Brandywell corner on the Mountain Road

A motorcyclist died instantly after losing control and sliding under the wheels of an oncoming car on the Isle of Man, an inquest heard.

Luke Ogden, 27, from Wolverhampton, died near Brandywell corner on the A18 Mountain Road, on 14 July 2018.

The mechanical engineer died less than 48 hours after a member of the same group from the UK lost his life on the same left hand corner.

Coroner John Needham recorded a verdict of accidental death.

The Ministry of Defence employee was travelling towards Douglas when he broke hard and lost control of his Suzuki motorcycle.

He then slid along the road for 21 metres (69 ft) and into the path of a car travelling in the opposite direction, the inquest heard.

'Hard working man'

The Daihatsu car, with two sisters inside, could not have avoided the accident, Mr Needham told the Douglas hearing.

Neither vehicle showed any defects and the coroner could not confirm the precise cause of the accident.

He said there was no evidence to suggest Mr Ogden was travelling at excessive speed along road, which has no speed limit in that area.

It had been Mr Ogden's first visit to the Isle of Man but he had already familiarised himself with the Mountain Road and the corner in question was well signposted, the inquest heard.

Weather conditions were described as "perfect" at the time.

The coroner said Mr Ogden was a "hard working man who loved his family" and that it was "tragic his life had been cut short".

Kenneth Allen, a member of the same group, had earlier died after colliding with a car on the same corner.

Mr Needham said the two accidents were not related and were "very unlikely circumstances".