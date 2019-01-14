Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened between the Creg Ny Baa and Brandish

A TT fan visiting the Isle of Man for the race event died when an overtaking manoeuvre went wrong, an inquest has heard.

James Gilmour, 56, from Merseyside, died in hospital after his motorcycle crashed into a van between the Creg Ny Baa and Brandish in May 2018.

The court heard the popular caretaker had been travelling in excess of the 40mph speed limit at the time.

Coroner John Needham described Mr Gilmour's death as a "tragic accident".

The Prenton motorcyclist had attempted to overtake two vehicles before hitting the back of a van, the Douglas courthouse hearing was told.

The court heard his actions coincided with an overtaking manoeuvre by a car in front of him, leaving him with nowhere to go.

Mr Needham recorded a conclusion of accidental death.