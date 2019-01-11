Image copyright Dave Kneale Image caption Police have recovered £80,000 worth of heroin on the Isle of Man in recent weeks

Two people have been charged with possession of Class A drugs after police seized heroin with an estimated street value of £30,000 from a house on the Isle of Man.

The man and the woman, aged 37 and 34 respectively, live in Port St Mary.

A 46-year-old man from the village has been bailed pending further inquiries.

A force spokesperson said £80,000 worth of heroin has been recovered on the island in the last three weeks, leading to six arrests.

Earlier this week two men from the North West of England were arrested in possession of £1,000 of the Class A drug.

Shortly before Christmas a local man was arrested and remanded after £50,000 of heroin was recovered in the west of the island.

Chief Constable Gary Roberts said: "I'm so proud of the great efforts of two teams of specialist detectives, very ably assisted by their neighbourhood and dog colleagues.

"They've done brilliant work in the last 24 hours to tackle the supply of dangerous drugs, such as heroin."