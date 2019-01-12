Image copyright Google Image caption Opening times for the toilets are yet to be decided

Timed magnetic locks are to be installed at public toilets in Onchan in response to "months" of vandalism, the village's commissioners have said.

In the last two months alone there have been reports of toilet seats being broken, soap dispensers ripped out, and urinals deliberately blocked.

There were also reports of wet tissue being thrown at passing cars.

The locks, which will cost about £700, will be fitted to the facilities on Main Road and at Port Jack.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: "Vandalism in Onchan District has been problematic for a number of months."

The commissioners said the technology would give them more control over when the facilities are open.

There are already similar locks on public toilets in Onchan Park, which automatically close at 16:00 GMT in the winter months, to prevent vandalism during the darker evenings.

The opening times of the toilets on Main Road and Port Jack have yet to be decided.

A spokesman said: "There is a requirement in balancing the needs of the public and eliminating the vandalism."