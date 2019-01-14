Three rescued from window during Ramsey house blaze
14 January 2019
Three people have been rescued from the first floor window of a house after a large fire broke out on the Isle of Man.
The blaze, which spread across two homes, two cars and a shed in Ramsey, started at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday.
The three people rescued were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics.
Firefighters using breathing apparatus were on the scene for about four hours.
The cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation was continuing.