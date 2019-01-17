Image copyright Bryony Manley Image caption There are hundreds of sightings reported around the Manx coast each year

A new visitor centre in Peel dedicated to whales and dolphins could "spark interest" in marine conservation, a charity has said.

The Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch's (MWDW) new facility will feature a library, highlight the most recent sighting reports, and host educational events for children.

Charity spokeswoman Jen Adams said the group was "delighted" to promote of the "under-appreciated creatures".

The centre will open on 26 January.

Image copyright TOM FELCE Image caption The new visitor centre will promote marine conservation and host education sessions

"We're very excited about the facility, which will hopefully become yet another reason to visit the Isle of Man and spark more interest in conservation and marine biology," Ms Adams added.

MWDW records the movements of local species and monitors populations.

Image copyright MWDW/Mike Kelly Image caption The Manx Whale and Dolphin Centre will be based on Michael Street in Peel

The charity receives about 500 reports of sightings from volunteers and members of the public each year.

Species which can regularly be seen around the Manx coast include minke whales, Risso's dolphins and harbour porpoises.

Image copyright NIKI CLEAR Image caption Species including minke whales, Risso's dolphins and harbour porpoises can be seen around the coast of the Isle of Man